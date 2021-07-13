‘D-Black should put down his career and focus on his plenty artistes’ - Mr Logic advises

Discussing the exit of four artistes from D-Black’s label, Mr Logic has suggested that the rapper can only be successful in managing his artistes if he puts his career aside and put his concentration on them.

“It doesn't make sense to pack six or seven artistes on the same label. [Managing a label] is not about the money, it is concentration. You need to concentrate on a particular artiste [at a time],” Logic said on Hitz FM on Tuesday, July 13.

“An artiste like Kobla Jnr; you need to give him time and push for people to appreciate him because one or two songs won't do the magic. Consistency is key, you understand. So, if you have over seven artistes on the same label, there will be divided attention. It won't work. I think it was the same reason why Freda Rhymz also left with the other guys.”

He said D-Black should emulate Richie Mensah’s style of management to be able to hit the nail on its head.

“And as an artiste trying to manage other artistes, D-Black would have to put down his career for a while. I do singing but I've not been able to sing because I have artistes I manage. I needed to stop singing. If it's about events and tours, I have to put my artistes on.”

“It's hard to manage an artiste and be active like D-Black is doing. So, I don't agree with his style of management. You know Richie [Mensah] had to retire as well to be able to push Kuami Eugene, KiDi and the rest.”

“It was wrong for D-Black to have all these talented artistes on his label. Freda Rhymz is a very talented artiste but where is she today? She left for a new label and we haven't heard from her again. Almost everybody has left. Freda would have been a great rapper if she was given the attention as the main artiste for a moment.”