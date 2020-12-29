The party which features Nigerian supper star, Davido, happened at the Sandbox beach in Accra and that saw the acts mounting the stage together with an electrifying performance to entertain their fans.

The Activate Party is an Accra nightlife party themed on the 'newly released 'Activate' song the duo have done together. The Ghanaian dancehall act owns the song and featured Davido on it.

The Nigerian singer who is the most popular African artiste linked up with Ghana's top dancehall act about 3 months ago in Ghana and their chemistry only keeps growing apart from just making music together.

Before last night's show, Davido with his crew visited Stonebwoy at his home, where the wife of the 'Putuu' singer, Dr Louisa, served the 'Gobe' singer with his crew fufu with light soup meal.

Stonebwoy speaking about his relationship with Davido during a recent interview with Metro TV's Paul Adom Otchere said: " He and I have been in communication for a very long time".

He continued, I'll say five years now, He's been a good friend but we've kept a lot of things on the low as friends so the opportunity was just very right to connect with him". Watch highlights from their show in the posts below.