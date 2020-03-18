The new single, a slow-tempo highlife jam produced by Peewezel, is Deon Boakye’s first official single of 2020 and was taken off of his upcoming “Legendary Journey” EP.

The song comes after his viral song “Gone” – a record which has attracted attention from BET Award-winner Sarkodie.

“Okyena” serves as a motivational song which urges listeners to move on from the past and hope for a better tomorrow.

In a press statement, Deon Boakye noted: “Times like this should remind you of how important life is and to appreciate it.”

“It also gives the less privileged hope and helps the privilege to reconsider how they act special because of their possessions.”

“Life matters and all of us will die one day. Hope for a tomorrow, a better tomorrow.”

Listen to the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.