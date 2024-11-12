Did you know Kuami Eugene wrote these 5 hit songs for other artists?

His songwriting prowess has contributed to the success of many tunes that have become fan favourites and dancefloor staples.

Here are five hit songs written by Kuami Eugene for other Ghanaian artists that you may not know about.

1. Victory – Joyce Blessing

Known for her powerful voice and inspiring gospel songs, Joyce Blessing had a massive hit with “Victory.” This track resonated with fans of gospel music and beyond, giving listeners a sense of hope and empowerment. Kuami Eugene’s writing contributions brought an uplifting feel to the song, and his knack for catchy melodies and strong lyrics is clear in every line.

2. Watch Me – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty, one of Ghana's beloved gospel musicians, captured fans’ hearts with “Watch Me.” This empowering anthem celebrates resilience and faith, telling a story of rising above challenges.

Kuami Eugene’s skill in blending inspiring lyrics with infectious beats shines through, making “Watch Me” a staple for gospel fans and a powerful reminder of inner strength.

3. Come See My Mother” – MzVee

In this heartfelt song, MzVee teamed up with Yemi Alade to deliver a message about family and love. Kuami Eugene’s lyrical work on “Come See My Mother” is both touching and memorable. With a soulful Afrobeat sound, the song celebrates the deep bond between mothers and their children and has become a go-to track for fans of Ghanaian Afrobeat.

4. No Dulling – Keche

One of the most popular songs in Ghanaian Afrobeat in recent years, “No Dulling” by Keche featuring Kuami Eugene became an instant hit. The song’s infectious rhythm and lively lyrics have made it a party anthem across Ghana.

Kuami Eugene’s input in writing the song helped create the lively, catchy vibe that has kept this track on repeat at parties and clubs.

5. Me Ni Waa – Becca

Known for her soulful and romantic songs, Becca struck a chord with fans with “Me Ni Waa,” a beautiful love song written by Kuami Eugene. His ability to craft emotionally resonant lyrics is evident in this track, where the lyrics explore the depths of love and connection. The song has become one of Becca’s most cherished tracks, showcasing Kuami Eugene’s versatility as a songwriter.

Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has not only created an impressive solo career but has also significantly shaped the careers of other artists through his songwriting.

His influence and contributions to Ghanaian music extend well beyond his own releases, touching diverse genres from gospel to Afrobeat.