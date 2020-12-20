On this new project, DJ Asumadu features another amazing and talented Ghanaian singer, Max Mannie.

The expensive “Mmaasem” video was directed by Rawlinks Films in some coded locations in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The banging mid-tempo Afro-beats track produced by Joe Kole talks about the reality of life and how some men waste their energy and resources on chasing women.

DJ Asumadu is hopeful that ‘Mmaasem’ will address some of the challenges facing the youths in Ghana and beyond.

‘Mmaasem’ is available on all digital platforms.

Watch the video below: