This song is produced by Netherlands based Ghanaian producer Vader YF and DJ Yoga .

The song is a lyrical display amidst the artiste and it’s addresses our everyday issue and hustle of the Ghanaian Youth.

DJ Yoga is currently working on project which seeks to merge both the old and new hip hop artistes towards the creating of a new hip hop sound for the future .

