'Dollar On You' is not to promote 'hook up' - Kuami Eugene explains new song (WATCH)

Speaking to pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb, Kuami Eugene said the song is about what partners are to bring to the relationship table. He explained that " I wanted to do something different from the regular love songs, I was thinking of a love song but a different dimension".

He continued that " a song that will speak about that will rather speak about what each other will bring on the table when we are in a relationship, so I bring this, you bring that, you bring your intelligence, I bring my money".