'Dollar On You' is not to promote 'hook up' - Kuami Eugene explains new song (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene has dropped a new song that has already taken over the airwaves.

Pulse Ghana

The song titled "Dollar On You" has the singer singing that "if you put the body on me, I will put the dollar on you," and that is generating buzz over thoughts that the song is promoting 'hook up' but the Kuami Eugene says that is not true.

Speaking to pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb, Kuami Eugene said the song is about what partners are to bring to the relationship table. He explained that " I wanted to do something different from the regular love songs, I was thinking of a love song but a different dimension".

He continued that " a song that will speak about that will rather speak about what each other will bring on the table when we are in a relationship, so I bring this, you bring that, you bring your intelligence, I bring my money".

"So what are you bringing to the table? Cause I am bringing money, what are you bringing? Are you bring your whole body to me? So yeah it's like a negotiation song" he added. Hear more from him in the video below.

