According to Mr Opoku Kwarteng, who made the statement when he appeared on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’ show yesterday, failure to comply with his order will be acting unlawfully.

Talking to the host, OPD, he “Anyone who has a song of Ebony should kindly call on me. There is no need to sit on it. Let’s sit together and talk so I take it from you. There is no way you can use it. You don’t do that.”

READ ALSO: I can't have a boyfriend because my career is very jealous - Wendy Shay

According to a report by ghanapage.com, Starboy Kwarteng also disclosed that he actually paid for Ebony’s unreleased songs which he received from Bullet and other sound engineers.

“They called me for the songs, I spoke with them, I paid them and I took it, it’s not for free anyway” the website quoted him to have said.

Watch more from the video below