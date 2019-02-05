The 22-year-old has disclosed that she has been very single for some time but she is also not searching because that is not the best for her profession at the moment.

According to the Rufftown Records signed act, her music career is a very jealous occupation and she wouldn’t love to get distracted by anything else.

The singer was speaking on Hitz FM where she disclosed that she is single. In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, she explained that “It’s just because this career that I have chosen is very jealous and until I get to where I want to go I really don’t think that I want to be distracted, I don’t want to share my focus and attention”

Wendy Shay also added that she never had a boyfriend before her career kicked off with Rufftown Records but however refused to disclose if she has been deflowered or not. “I am not going to answer that, I think we are all grown-ups and it’s something that’s very personal to me,” she told Andy Dosty.

Talking about what keeps her occupied as a woman, she said “music really gets me satisfied, I have a dog, I have fishes, I love animals, pets, I like spending my day with them”

So guys, if you are putting in works in the pipeline for Wendy Shay to be “all for you” then we are sorry because she is isn’t interested now unless you get to be one of her pets and she’ll spend some time with you.