Celebrities just as any individual have their own private lives and hobbies and it looks like swimming is a mutual hobby for the Singer and the Lawyer so they decided to head over to a poolside for some fun over the weekend.

Lydia Forson, Sandra Ankobiah and Sister Derby

Actress Lydia Forson was also with the pair at the poolside but she seems to be ‘aqua-phobic’ so, therefore, she decided to be the referee and commentator for Derby and Miss Ankobiah’s fun swimming competition and that made it more interesting.

Sandra Ankobiah was nicknamed as Tema Tinkerbell for the competition and she gave the African Mermaid a tough challenge in the pool – watch the video below and tell us whom you will adjudge the winner.