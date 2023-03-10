Draco star, Slut Boy Billy drops an 'oopsie' on Instagram prior to new EP release

Today, he uses one of the oldest tricks in the book, controversy, to drive lots of interactions and impressions to his Instagram, where a well-positioned and intended post lies.

On Friday (February 24), the 'Draco' star dropped a partially nude photo of his behind - or a thirst trap if you may - with a caption that read the: "Mineral Rock EP #SlutBoyBilly" to his Instagram as if nothing was off. This brow-raising teaser dropped alongside two more standard content: a video and an extra photo, capturing the rapper as he helped himself to a glass of wine in a tub at Royal Senchi Resort in Akosombo.

Though details on his soon-to-drop EP are still scarce, the rising rapper has assured fans that his polarizing aesthetic is going nowhere. Slut Boy Billy will double down on his style in the coming weeks, pandering to stalwarts of his artistry. In his words: "I'm reinstating my melodic mix of emo and punk rap and you already know what that means: it will be fire".

Born Billy Affou, Slut Boy Billy is an Americanized-Italian-Ghanaian rapper, actor and innovator raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (01201 Berkshire County) currently based in Accra, Ghana. In 2018, he registered his industry debut with 'Abracadabra' before turning his sights to acting, eventually breaking into Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's studio production team.