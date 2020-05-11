These days, thanks to the lockdown that lasted four weeks and the ongoing partial lockdown, it's been one social media challenge after another. Superstar singer Simi is using one of these to push her most recent song, 'Duduke.'

With stars, influencers and random users all jumping on it, it is safe to say Duduke is now a viral hit. We decided to spotlight 10 videos from the challenge for you. Here we go!

1. The third babe in this carousel saaaaaaaaang

2. This one from the Cameroonian Simi

3. See as this man just sabi sing anyhow. Na wa o

4. Ok. These dancers didn't come to play

5. Baby girl is just vibes

6. She got that badass voice

7. You know your song is lit when TuBaba does a cover

8. Craze Clown always living up to his name

9. Das cute

10. Lol. We're just going to put this here