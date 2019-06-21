The song and its accompanying official visuals comes-off a short comic film, in which E.L played a role as a police officer, Joey B as an ECG (PDS) worker and Falz as a sponsor.

READ ALSO: Rapper of the year don't be silly - Kwesi Arthur throws deadly shots in new song

However, a girl got between these three characters and they lyrically addressed it with their verses on the self-produced Afropop song by Elorm Adablah. “Ehua” is a Fante word which means “Have you seen it?”

Watch the video below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.