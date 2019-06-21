The song titled “Thoughts From King Arthur”, sees the rapper addressing his audience as a merciless King. One of the lines that caught our attention in the song, was when he said: “people I idolize want hurt me".

The Tema based rapper went on a bragging spree in the song, to boast of his lyrical prowess and how far he’s reached with his craft. “When you create your own path they can never fit you, the whole of Ghana dey ma back” he rapped.

However, in concluding his rap, he said: “I be fool if I beef a Ghana brother”. The track has seen Kwesi Arthur seizing the number trending spot on Ghana Twitter, at the time of this publication, with dozens of reaction to the song.

Others believe the song is a jab at Medikal, who is currently VGMAs Best Rapper of the Year and are curious to see a reaction from him. A move which could cause a tsunami in the Ghanaian rap scene, should it happen. The song came with a video, watch it below and tell us what you think.