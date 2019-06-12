The “Omo Ada” rapper currently holds the title as the VGMAs Best Rapper of The Year and according to him, Ghanaian rap music was dying but he has rescued it.

According to Fella Makafui’s boyfriend, he will continue to keep the rap game alive and it is a promise.

READ ALSO: Kenyan fan tears down after Ghana's O.V in her country

He made the comment on social media when he posted a photo of himself and wrote: “4 years ago I saved Ghanaian Rap music from dying and I promise to keep it alive”.

Do you agree with Medikal? See his tweet below with some reactions and tell us what you think.