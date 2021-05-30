Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

It is unclear what led to the rapper's action with many raising eyebrows, and asking questions.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Music News & New Songs - Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian hip hop rapper, Medikal walked off stage on Friday night while performing at the 2021 edition of the 4syte TV Music Video Awards.
It is unclear what led to the rapper's action with many raising eyebrows, and asking questions.
Medikal on the awards night was on stage together with Kuami Eugene, Kelvynboy, Kweku Smoke, and AMG Armani.
Regardless of his action, the performance from the other four artistes went on without a glitch.
The night was also filled with great performances from the likes of Kofi Kinaata, Kofi Jamar, Kelvynboy, Kuami Eugene and many others.
Mediaal won two awards on the night, Most Popular Video for his 'La Hustle' song and also the Most Influential Artist Award.
Watch full video of what happened;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh