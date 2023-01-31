Emmanuel Smith is introducing Ghanaian urban gospel to global audience

The Lewisham-bred psalmist was propelled to the attention of a mainstream audience when he performed on the coveted main stage at "Big Church Day Out" and "Festival of Life UK," both held at the ExCel London.

In November 2019, he hosted a gospel concert at the Indigo 02 in London, which was a sold-out concert with a seating capacity of 2,800.

Minister Smith worshipped the name of Jesus Christ on February 27, 2021, in Ghana through a worship and praise event dubbed "Emmanuel Smith Live in Ghana" with performances from other spirit-filled Ghanaian-based gospel artists like; KODA, Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, Nat Abbey, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Preachers, Philip Adzale, Ella Duncan-Williams, MOG, Akese Brempong, Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo, and other gospel ministers.

Again at the Indigo O2 Arena in November 2022, the gospel icon hosted a sold-out concert. In December, he partnered with renowned UK-based rapper Stormzy to host a concert in the UK.

Emmanuel, a proud mama’s boy, credits his mother for being the most influential person in his life, saying, "I am blessed to have a mother who instilled the love of God in me at a tender age and also ensured that I remain grounded in God." She’s always instilled in me the faith to never give up, and that’s what I still walk with to this day.

The young artist, who is passionate about engaging culture and bridging the mainstream-gospel divide without compromising the message of Christ, said he desires to give people hope and joy through his talent.

He recalled that "one of my earliest memories is singing with my childhood friends at a very young age in Tema. We used cooking pots and pans to create instruments as we loved to perform." I was always told that I loved to dance like American artist Bobby Brown. Any song that would come on in church, even if it was a slow worship song, I would do my "Bobby Brown" dance to it, and there was a time a guest preacher gave me money for my dance.

Emmanuel, who is a product of Cambridge International in Kumasi, Swanlea in Aldgate, UK, Kingston University, and Southbank University, where he studied Media and Cultural Studies, also loves his pencil and canvas; he loves painting and drawing.

Emmanuel advised Ghana music industry players in an interview to keep the industry growing by being consistent and relevant in feeding their fans with their craft."That’s one of the things that have helped me." "No matter how many times you fail, you have to keep going, and one day the fruits of your labour will show."

Pulse Ghana

He shared that, "Apart from being paid in monetary form, one of the things that my career has brought on is the inspirational aspect of my story on how it doesn’t matter what your start in life is as long as you don’t limit yourself and everything is possible."