Eno Barony smacked me the first time we met on radio – M.anifest

“I remember the first time I was on the radio station with her when I saw her, she out-rapped me, I was like ‘oh my goodness, who is this one?’” he said

Speaking in an interview, the rapper described Eno Barony in the music space as the “breaking of the glass ceiling moment.”

However, he mentioned that the industry is still sexist, thus blocking the chances of female artists joining the creative space.

“The truth about why there aren’t many women involved in hiplife and the music space is that the space unfortunately is still quite sexist.

“It is difficult for a woman to operate in these spaces, whether it is as simple as night sessions in the studio,”

He further advised that women should be given equal opportunities in the music space for the industry to thrive.