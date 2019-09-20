According to the internet sensation, the “Total Cheat” hitmaker started his music career as a rapper but due to lack of talent, he gave up and opted for singing.

This, according to Shatta, makes Maccasio superior.

“Maccasio is talented; he can combine singing and rap. Fancy Gadam started as a rapper but due to lack of talent, he switched to singing”, he told Pulse Ghana on Thursday, September 19. “He is my small boy, and I can boldly say he lacks talent.”

He added that Maccasio has been able to blend singing and rap smoothly since the beginning of his career. Something, he claims Fancy lacks.

“Maccasio emerged as a singer and rapper and was able to release hits effortlessly. But Fancy can’t do the same”.

He revealed that his favourite song Maccasio is his latest "Make AM" which features dancehall star, Shatta Wale.

Watch the full interview with David Mawuli below.