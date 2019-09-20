Shatta Bandle went viral and become an internet meme and an icon following his braggadocios attitude; often comparing himself to other renown billionaires including Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates.

He constantly brags about spending money every day on inferior things and women and claims he is superior in bed despite being a midget.

During our nearly an hour one-on-one chat with him – which was streamed live on our official Facebook page – he touched on a variety of topics.

He discussed his recent trip to Nigeria where he met Rudeboy of P-Square fame, how much he is worth, his spending spree lifestyle, family, sexual escapades with Moesha Boduong and Hajia4Real, and dozens of women, and more.

Find the full interview with Pulse Entertainment editor David Mawuli below.