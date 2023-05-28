Fantana does not have the catalog to parade as the biggest dancehall artiste - Bullgod

Reacting to this claim by Rich Gyal Anthem hitmaker, Bullgod rubbished her assertion explaining that she does not have the catalog to parade as the biggest dancehall artiste

In his submission every big artiste should have a repertoire that Fantana doesn't have, hence she is not qualified to be listed among the biggest musicians in Ghana.

"If you weigh the matter, she is not. You need a lot of catalogs to do that...For somebody to say they are big, if Sarkodie says he is big, there are works to show, likewise, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy because there are works to show. Patapaa had one of the biggest songs in Ghana but he never ended up being a big artiste because he didn't continue the catalog.

That's what makes you an artiste and Fantana doesn't have it. She is talented. She is beautiful. She has everything to be the biggest, maybe she is talking about her future. So, when she comes, she should put in the work,"

Francine Koffie, born July 3, 1997, alias Fantana is an American-born, Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.