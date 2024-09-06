ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Federal Bureau of Intelligence arrested Michael Smith who earned millions of dollars in royalties through Bot streams.

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties
FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Recommended articles

According to reports, Smith used automated programs to stream AI generated billions of times to generate millions of dollars in royalties.

In the charges brought against the Smith, between 2017 and up until his arrest in 2024, he used his fraudulent means to garner up to 661,000 daily streams across multiple AI-generated songs using up to 10,000 fake profiles which earned him up to $1 million in annual royalties.

Smith is accused of teaming up with the CEO of an unnamed AI music company and a music promoter to generate the volume of songs needed to make his scheme work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested by the FBI at his residence in North Carolina, the musician is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering which can get him up to 60 years in prison if found guilty.

Micheal Smith's story is the latest in the problem of streaming manipulations confronting the music industry.

In Nigeria, streaming manipulations commonly called stream farming have also become a problem with DSPs cracking down on the trend that has been described as a criminal attempt to get illegal revenue and undue commercial advantage.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Esther Smith

Esther Smith crowned GOAT of Ghana Gospel music

Scrip T: Afrobeat sensation drops ‘Lost Files’ a masterpiece of Creativity

Scrip T: Afrobeat sensation drops ‘Lost Files’ a masterpiece of creativity

Medikal opens up on arrest in Adenta market over laptop theft (LISTEN)

Healing Medikal opens up on arrest in Adenta market over laptop theft (LISTEN)