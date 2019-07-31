She’s so far on top of the list of homegrown musicians flying Ghana’s flag high on the global market with her phenomenal, delightful, powerful and lively stagecraft.

She has consistently toured the globe for years, but this year has seen some tremendous numbers at her shows – thousands flock to her “Lioness Tour” stops.

Her afro-futuristic fashion sense coupled with her bracing vocals, interactive stage performance, brill stage command and quintessential acro-dance has been doing the magic.

The tour kick-started in May this year in Sheffield, UK, with the UNICEF Ghana ambassador flying from one European country to another, delivering electrifying performances at major festivals and mini-concerts.

From Sheffield (where she played twice between May and June), she moved straight to Ljubljana – the capital of Slovenia – where she played two successive concerts and ended her stay in Slovenia in Domžale, a town in the European country.

She moved back to the UK where she performed with 'The Refugee Drop In Chair' in London and continued her tour at Festival Milo Verde in Portugal.

Without taking a break, she quickly moved to Switzerland for the 2019 Afro-Pfingsten Festival and made a stop at Tamboril Fest in Spain.

Holland hosted the “Rock My Body” hitmaker twice at this year’s Houtfestival and Oerol Festival.

She returned to the UK for another gig and headed to France for two different gigs in June.

As if she wasn’t drained. She made her way to Germany where she performed at one of the biggest festivals in Europe, 2019 Fusion Festival, and another huge festival, Kenako Festival, in Berlin.

Norway hosted her at another top festival, Riddu Riđđu.

She ended July on an impressive note, performing at 2019 Welcome to the Village festival on three occasions in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

In August alone, she will perform at eight different concerts and festivals in Europe.

Don’t forget, Wiyaala has been playing some of the shows with international girl-group GRRRL, Ghanaian traditional performer King Ayisoba and British-Ghanaian band Onipa.

On a global scale, it’s safe to say Wiyaala is holding the flag of Ghana and sailing through with her music.