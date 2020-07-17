According to the comedian-turned-musician, Castro taught him how to do sensible songs about 10 years ago.

He made this revelation during an interview with GBC Radio Central yesterday.

“This album was started 10 years ago when Castro first took me to the studio to feature me on his song sweet banana,” he said. “Because you know I’m not that sensible to be doing sensible songs so I do animal related songs like cow and chicken, Aponkyi, Akonfem so it was Castro who actually taught me how to do sensible songs”.

Castro De Destroyer

Funny Face said people don’t take his music seriously due to the perception that people have that he’s not ‘sensible’ enough.

“Tramadol is a very sensible song on my album but because I did the song so people think it’s a foolish song but I really do sing sensible songs sometimes”.

The hiplife musician, born Theophilus Tagoe, and a friend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared while on holiday with former Black Stars Skipper Asamoah Gyan at Ada on July 6, 2014.

Effort by a joint rescue team made up of the Marine Division of the Ghana Police Service, local fisher folks and other security forces embarked up to find them failed.

The two have not been seen till now.