In recent time, the likes of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kesse, M.anifest, Strongman, Samini and Medikal have created some beef with major punchlines that made Ghana music worth the notice.

For many, these are popular faces when it comes to creating controversies in the music industry. However, this new face (maybe old depending on the timeline of his underground career) is shaking tables with his song, a supposed dig at Best International Flow winner at the 2019 BET Awards, Sarkodie.

Don Elijah also known as GH Birdman describes himself as a recording artiste and businessman.

In his new video titled Agyi Nsam, the musician touched on Denkyira Obuasi, Capital Bank’s collapse, Afia Schwarzenegger, advising people to live a good life.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Rapper accuses Shatta Wale of stealing his song

He also went further to say Ghana music looks ‘someway’ and until you get a hit song, ‘you have not say’ that’s why he works ‘all day and pray’.

“I’m coming to the game to stay. I ain’t coming to the game to play even though I know I delayed.”

Don Elijah showed he didn’t come to play after going hard on one of the best musicians Ghana has ever seen.

Starting from the Ghana music scene through to how he’s worked with most artistes, the recording artiste criticized the people in the industry and their habits.

On Sarkodie, he played a portion of ‘Ghana’s fastest rapper’ before downplaying what he said to call him ‘big time opportunist rapper’. Don Elijah also took a dig at Sark Collection saying if having a boutique wasn’t as difficult, the rapper would still have his Sark Collection.

He ended with Sarkodie intimidating people with ‘Huh’ lines.

Watch GH Birdman’s video below (start from 4:45 if you want the diss to Sarkodie).

Anyway Don Elijah says he doesn't do beefs.