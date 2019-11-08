According to the “Yedin” rapper, the controversial singer cum sound engineer recently endorsed him and after his visit to his home, he played the trump card.

Kweku, in a furious video he shared on his Instagram page on Friday, November 8, lambasted the SM Family label boss and explained exactly what happened.

Kweku Smoke

“First of all, I know people will hate and insult me for my comment but I don’t care,” he said before going in on the singer: “Shatta Wale tweeted about me some time ago that he likes my talent.”

“I respected the tweet so I went to his house and played some of my records for him. I then play one of the songs I wanted to feature him. He also gave me one of his songs to jump on it and I did it nicely and sent back. But he didn’t put his verse on mine. Later, he tweaked my song and stole it.”

“I beg, I don’t want to sound disrespectful to others. I’m in my lane and I’ve always been. Only God knows why you wanted to sign me. What will you gain from stealing my songs?” he quizzed.

Watch the full video below.