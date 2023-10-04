BET Awards: A look at Ghanaian artists' nominations, wins, and missed opportunities

All the big names in the music industry worldwide can be associated with the scheme and Ghana is proud to have won two BET awards, with Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in the category of Best International Flow and Best International Act.

Ghana’s global star Black Sherif, just joined the big leagues with the win of his first ever Bet award, after he lost out of the award last year.

In a highly competitive category, Black Sherif faced formidable opponents, including fellow Africans AKA and K.O from South Africa, and Zimbabwe’s Sampa The Great. The lineup of nominees also featured international talents from France, the UK, Brazil, and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

This victory marks Black Sherif’s second consecutive nomination in the same category, showcasing his consistent impact on the global stage. Last year’s award went to Benjamin Epps, but this year, Black Sherif has rightfully claimed the recognition he deserves.

In addition to the three artistes who have won awards, close to 10 Ghanaian artistes have had nominations at the BET awards.

Kojo Antwi

Regarded as one of Ghana’s finest musicians, Kojo Antwi received a BET Awards nomination in the Best International Act category in 2010. His nomination underscored his influential status as a trailblazer in Ghanaian music.

Sarkodie

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, is the first musician in Ghana to have won BET’s Best International Flow in 2019.

R2Bees

On May 14, 2013, Hiplife duo R2Bees had a nomination in the BET Best International Act Africa category.

The Hiplife duo made up of Faisal Hakeem (Paedae) and Rashid Mugeez(Mugeez) competed with 2Face Idibia and Ice Prince, both of Nigeria; South Africa’s Toya Delazy and Donald, as well as Uganda’s Radio and Weasel.

D-Black

ADVERTISEMENT

After Ghana’s Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi was nominated for the BET Awards in 2010, rapper D-Black was the next Ghanaian to follow. He was nominated in the category of Best International Act: Africa.

Camidoh

Camidoh is the latest artiste from Ghana to receive a nod at the 2023 BET Award in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category. Unfortunately, he lost to Libianca from Cameroon.

MzVee

Singer MzVee is the first female musician to be nominated from Ghana at the BET Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

She gained a nod in the Best International Act Africa category in 2016. She was also nominated in the Viewer’s Choice Best International in 2015.

Kwesi Arthur

In 2018, rapper Kwesi Arthur had his first BET nomination. The talented artiste was nominated for the Viewer's Choice Best New International Act category.

Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also made Ghana proud when he won Best International Act at the BET Awards in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

He won in a category which included Sarkodie, South Africa’s A.K.A and Nigeria’s Yemi Alade.

Fuse ODG