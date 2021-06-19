Ghanaian-British artist Marvelcoin drops new song titled 'Pan African Dream'

In the first verse, the artist expressed his concern about African leaders looting public funds which should have been used to 'FIX THE COUNTRY', he cleverly draws from the words of Vladimir Putin (the Russian president) blog post when he openly claimed Africa is a cemetery for Africans!

Quoting "An African gets rich, the bank with the Switz" a trend Africans and the rest of the world have tried to address.

Pulse Ghana

Marvelcoin also talked about the agenda of one African government and one currency, an agenda spearheaded by the African Union which seems to can't get it together (they've had over 100 years they're too slow lol).

The art cover is craftily designed with an African Tribal mask in the background to symbolise our warrior spirit and the photos of Pan African heroes who advocated the union of all Africans.

Marvelcoin, the self-proclaimed Pan African citizen has come up with a song for us to enjoy and think about.