Ghanaian gospel artiste Gifty Hammond releases new single titled 'Champion Maker'

'Champion Maker' she said is simply to inspire anyone going through difficult moments in their lives to know that inside the wind that is blowing around them is the Champion maker walking every step with them that "You are not alone".

"The moments when friends and family neglected me and people I thought I could depend on turned their backs on me, the only one that remained was the almighty God," she said.

The groove in the song leaves listeners nodding their heads while encouraging them to be steadfast when facing life's challenges to exemplify God's everlasting love.

Pulse Ghana

The contemporary gospel artist and songwriter is all joyous and grateful in the almighty for the successful release and sends a positive message to all her fans and loved ones.