Ghanaian gospel artiste Gifty Hammond releases new single titled 'Champion Maker'

Ghanaian gospel artiste Gifty Hammond has released a new single titled 'Champion Maker'.

The fast-rising gospel musician released this sensational single a few weeks after surviving critical challenges that could have cost her life.

'Champion Maker' she said is simply to inspire anyone going through difficult moments in their lives to know that inside the wind that is blowing around them is the Champion maker walking every step with them that "You are not alone".

"The moments when friends and family neglected me and people I thought I could depend on turned their backs on me, the only one that remained was the almighty God," she said.

The groove in the song leaves listeners nodding their heads while encouraging them to be steadfast when facing life's challenges to exemplify God's everlasting love.

The contemporary gospel artist and songwriter is all joyous and grateful in the almighty for the successful release and sends a positive message to all her fans and loved ones.

Watch the video below:

