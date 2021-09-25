'Pɛ sika' which literally means look for money, Ceekay said the title was chosen because "money is arguably the most important thing in the world. It controls almost everything and makes almost everything easier".
Ghanaian musician Ceekay drops new single titled 'Pɛ sika'
Fast-rising Ghanaian hiplife musician, Ceekay has released a new single titled 'Pɛ sika'.
Recommended articles
The song also highlights optimism and persistency in search of money but in the right way.
'Pɛ sika' features Ghanaian hip hop musician, Medikal.
Watch the the video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh