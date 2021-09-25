RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaian musician Ceekay drops new single titled 'Pɛ sika'

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Fast-rising Ghanaian hiplife musician, Ceekay has released a new single titled 'Pɛ sika'.

Ceekay
Ceekay

'Pɛ sika' which literally means look for money, Ceekay said the title was chosen because "money is arguably the most important thing in the world. It controls almost everything and makes almost everything easier".

Recommended articles

The song also highlights optimism and persistency in search of money but in the right way.

'Pɛ sika' features Ghanaian hip hop musician, Medikal.

Watch the the video below:

CEEKAY - P3 SIKA ft.- MEDIKAL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

'Ghanaian songs are not played on London radio stations unlike Nigerian songs' - Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone

Photos: Laryea Kingston jams with Shatta Wale in massive street concert

Shatta and Laryea

‘I’m the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Switzerland’ - Rapper Leflyyy brags (VIDEO)

Leflyyy