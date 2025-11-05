'Stop comparing our stats; Focus on the SM mission!' - Shatta Wale to fans

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has urged members of his loyal fanbase, the Shatta Movement (SM), to stop comparing him to other artistes and instead concentrate on the group’s collective goals and long-term vision.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 5, 2025, he advised his fans to avoid engaging in unnecessary rivalries that often lead to social media debates.

READ MORE: Regina Daniels reveals conditions Ned Nwoko must meet to win her back

“Flex K Germain, Maqcoy Reports and other SM fans please kindly stop comparing our stats to anyone and concentrate on the SM Mission and Vision. We have a lot of work to do,” Shatta Wale wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning artiste’s message comes at a time when fan comparisons between top Ghanaian musicians have become frequent online.

Following that post, Shatta Wale shared another message, urging his followers to channel their energy into promoting new talents within the Shatta Movement.

“We have so many artistes in the movement we need to promote. Let’s start discovering new talents for SM,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went further to encourage up coming artistes to drop their music links under his post, signaling his intention to use his massive platform to give exposure to new voices within the movement

His comments suggest a renewed focus on grooming emerging artistes and expanding the SM brand beyond his personal achievements. Over the years, Shatta Wale has been known for using his platform to uplift young talents, and his latest call reinforces that commitment.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian celebrities whose careers were destroyed due to drug abuse

ADVERTISEMENT