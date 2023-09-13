Ghanaian reggae star Burning Stone drops exciting EP ‘Exodus’

“Exodus,” an eight-track masterpiece, is not just another collection of songs; it’s a compelling musical journey that delves deep into themes of unity, peace, and change. Featuring collaborations with the legendary K. K. Fosu from Ghana and Nigerian comedian-musician Klint Da Drunk, this EP promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of Afrocentric reggae.

Burning Stone’s distinctive “Reggae Kwasa” style, inspired by reggae greats like Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Marvin L Winans, creates a spiritual synergy that transcends borders and cultures. Through his music, he calls for reconciliation, understanding, and positive vibrations in a world grappling with profound challenges.

But “Exodus” is more than just music; it’s a beacon of hope. Burning Stone’s unwavering commitment to spreading messages of hope, unity, and love shines through every track on this EP. It’s a call for change, a call for coming together, and a call for healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Burning Stone’s previous successes, including the hit single “Nicodemus,” have earned him a dedicated global following. “Exodus” is poised to solidify his reputation as a talented reggae artist with a profound impact on hearts and minds worldwide. With a musical journey spanning three decades and collaborations with renowned artists from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the USA, and more, Burning Stone’s dedication to the craft is unwavering.

As the release date of “Exodus” approaches, reggae enthusiasts and music lovers alike can expect an authentic and soul-stirring experience that uplifts the spirit. This EP transcends boundaries and cultures, making it a must-listen for anyone seeking the positive vibrations of reggae music.

Mark your calendars for September 2, 2023, as Burning Stone continues to spread his message of Liberation, Reconciliation, and Harmony through the power of music. Download, stream, and immerse yourself in the uplifting sounds of “Exodus” to find pleasure for your soul.

Listen to “Exodus” below.