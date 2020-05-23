Patience Nyarko descended heavily on Joe Mettle and referred to him as someone who sings Pentecost and Methodist songs and doesn't write his songs.

She became furious after a Joy News reporter asked whether Joe Mettle's ‘Bo Noo Ni’ song is a Methodist or Pentecostal song.

Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle

This was after the gospel singer had confirmed that she knows Joe composed the song.

However, Gifty Hammond joined the wagon and disagreed with Patience Nyarko.

She gave reasons that "it is God that determines who he favours at any point in time...it is not about who has more songs it is about who is breaking more grounds. I think Christian especially in Ghana should try and stop limiting one another and accept the fact that God can raise stones to praise him if he wants."

She stated that "just as she (Nyarko) started as a fresher and became experienced, so shall Joe mettle gain on the way, even if he is not there yet. About Joe mettle not being able to write songs."

The gospel artist noted that she feels "sad to hear that our dear experienced woman of God sees that as a limitation when in fact the Ghana music industry is not penetrating the international market because the same person writes the song, arranges it and sings it. Making the song go one way. On the international market different people play this role to make the song classic."