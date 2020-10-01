The conference is under the theme "A glorious church to possess the nation" (Ephesian 3:21 5:27).

Ruth Adjei launched her first album, Liquid Prayers in 2014, the Telecom Engineer Officer had the privilege of backing a number of artists such as Joe Mettle, Hannah Marfo, Gifty Osei, Francis Adjei, Ceccy Twum, and SP Kofi Sarpong.

She, however, realised that she could have a bigger platform for imparting the word of God and that encouraged her to release her debut album.

However, her busy schedule filled with schooling and studies became a major hindrance in pursuing her musical ambitions until she released her Mercy Seat album in 2019.

She has released some songs namely 'Woye Kronkron', 'You Are Holy', 'Ma Menye Dewo', 'Mebo'.