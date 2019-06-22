In a statement released by the Food and Drugs Authority on Saturday, June 22, 2019 signed by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese A.A.Darko, stated categorically that the gospel musician has not been given any approval by his outfit to go into production and selling of such products.

“The FDA wishes to inform the general public that it has not registered any product for the cure of HIV/AIDS neither has any approval been given to the said Artiste for the production and sale of any FDA regulated product”, the statement reads.

The statement further cautioned the public not to purchase his products on the market and be careful of drugs they buy.

In one of the interviews with blogger Zionfelix, the ‘Mmobrohunu Agya’ singer said he had cured about 50 people with the ‘drug’.

“God has blessed me with the gift of healing. It is not a drug. It is Spiritual Divine Healing Water; it is not sold at the pharmacy,” he said in the interview.