This comes at a time when it’s needed most because most people are in distress and misery, and need such an exhilarating and heartening sound and visual to help them overcome their fears.

The visual starts with iconic island shots with a serene environment in the mix. It reflects EBA’s deep thoughts of God’s nature, and his posture from the prelude flashes his tranquil heart.

“I overcome/in the name of Jesus/every knee will bow/Higher the mountain/Greater shall be the falling,” EBA sings with passion and delight in his heart while he gawks at the wondrous nature and switches his body posture and moods in tune with the slow-tempo jam produced by Sir Julius of The Praise Factory Studios.

EBA has said the song is backed by Romans 8:37 and proffers optimism and makes room for persistency – a key to survival in ordeals like the COVID-19 which has rocked the world.

The visual encapsulates the right approach by zealous Christians – remaining calm and motivated – in the face of this adversity.

The classic, colourful and optically stunning visual is directed by Sir Ernest.

