Eddy kay confirmed this is beautiful and timely for the hard times we in now. He said the song was laid on his heart during the coronavirus outbreak leading to hardship in many homes around the world.

'Bibia Beye Fine' meaning Everything will be fine an anthem for 2021. A song is a form of motivation for people who have lost gratefully during this corner season.

Eddy Kay wished his music will serve as a channel to inspire people and also to give them hope for better days to come.

He is an excellence-driven gospel musician and songwriter with many years of experience who seeks the best for the Ghanaian gospel industry.

He comes from Winneba in the central region of Ghana and followerships with the Christ Apostolic Church International.

Eddy was born to Rev. Cecilia Manuel and Emanuel Efisa Mensah and he is the 3rd out of 5 siblings.

He attended Christ Apostolic University College and started singing at the age of 12years in a Church choir Winneba. His role models are Joe mettle Uncle Ato and Sinach.

Watch his latest video: