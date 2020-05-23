After winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her 2019 songs 'Fa me Yɛ', Mɛ bo', 'Ma me nye de wo', and an album titled 'The mercy seat', she is serving fans again with another spirit-filled song.

'Wo Yɛ Kronkron' a worship song calls the attention of God and his spirit to fill and manifest in the lives of every believer.

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh, the inspirational gospel artist said "God gave me this song during my personal devotion as I ponder over the sovereignty, greatness and the holiness of God.

"My attention was drawn to a portion of scripture that explains how he who sits on the throne is like a jasper stone and a sardius in appearance; and there is a rainbow around the throne, like an emerald in appearance (Revelation 4:3).

"John in the book of Revelation again explains how he couldn't look into the face of God and had to fall prostrate at His presence."

Ruth Adjei, as confessed by music professionals, is an outstanding artist who focuses on her craft and knows the rudiments of her profession.

Her preparedness to doing the work of God always takes her a step higher with top-notched delivery.

Her latest single, 'Wo Yɛ Kronkron', explores her talent and devotion towards the gospel.

With a soothing voice and a nice rhythm to compliment, Ruth is racing to the top of the gospel fraternity.

With the help of her team, Ruth is hoping that nothing but the best is served to her fans both in Ghana and beyond.

Watch the music video below:

