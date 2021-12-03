RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie is the most streamed female Ghanaian artiste on Spotify

Afrobeat singer, Gyakie has emerged as the most streamed female artiste in Ghana after Tems on Spotify.

With the remix of her monster hit song “Forever” featuring Omah Lay, the song claimed the number 1 spot on the Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 in Nigeria.

It also peaked at number 12 on Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 in Nigeria. She is the only Ghanaian artiste with entries on both charts.

The data is an affirmation of her meteoric rise, since her emergence in 2019.

Gyakie released her first single; “Love is Pretty” in February 2019 and preceded to release, “Never Like This.” She released a five-track EP, titled Seed in August 2020.

The “Forever” track on the Seed EP enjoyed airplay in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. It topped music charts such Billboard’s Top Triller Global and Shazams Top 200 charts. Gyakie released a remix of “Forever” with Nigerian singer Omah Lay in March 2021.

She has signed an international record deal with Sony Music entertainment, RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa.

