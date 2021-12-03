Gyakie is the most streamed female Ghanaian artiste on Spotify

It also peaked at number 12 on Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 in Nigeria. She is the only Ghanaian artiste with entries on both charts.

The data is an affirmation of her meteoric rise, since her emergence in 2019.

Gyakie released her first single; “Love is Pretty” in February 2019 and preceded to release, “Never Like This.” She released a five-track EP, titled Seed in August 2020.

The “Forever” track on the Seed EP enjoyed airplay in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. It topped music charts such Billboard’s Top Triller Global and Shazams Top 200 charts. Gyakie released a remix of “Forever” with Nigerian singer Omah Lay in March 2021.