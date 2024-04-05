Gyakie turns 'December' into a single as she drops new jam after Rent Free (WATCH)

Through her signature style and charm, Gyakie delivers a melody that exudes warmth and cheer. Despite the physical distance from her lover, Gyakie's profound lyrics convey a message of companionship and longing, striking an emotional chord with listeners.

The teaser sound of 'December' has sparked a surge of creativity on TikTok, with fans eagerly engaging with the track and expressing their enthusiasm through various creative outlets.

Gyakie Pulse Ghana

This enthusiastic response highlights the enduring love and support that Gyakie enjoys from her dedicated fan base.

Following closely on the heels of her previous hit release, 'Rent Free', 'December' further solidifies Gyakie's reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting and talented musicians.