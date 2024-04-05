ADVERTISEMENT
Gyakie turns 'December' into a single as she drops new jam after Rent Free (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Gyakie is out with another one after her last single that has been living 'rent free' in the minds and on tongues of afrobeat lovers.

The Ghanaian singer titles this one ‘December’ and it captures the essence of the festive season with its jubilant melody and evocative storytelling, showcasing Gyakie’s soothing vocals and musical prowess.

Through her signature style and charm, Gyakie delivers a melody that exudes warmth and cheer. Despite the physical distance from her lover, Gyakie's profound lyrics convey a message of companionship and longing, striking an emotional chord with listeners.

The teaser sound of 'December' has sparked a surge of creativity on TikTok, with fans eagerly engaging with the track and expressing their enthusiasm through various creative outlets.

This enthusiastic response highlights the enduring love and support that Gyakie enjoys from her dedicated fan base.

Following closely on the heels of her previous hit release, 'Rent Free', 'December' further solidifies Gyakie's reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting and talented musicians.

With its irresistible charm and undeniable appeal, ‘December’ promises to be another musical success for Gyakie, captivating audiences with its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

