The song becomes the first single from the Ghanaian socialite known for her extravagant lifestyle. Social media went wild after Hajia 4 Real dropped a freestyle of her song during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her decision to venture into music, Hajia 4 Real in the yet to be released interview said she has a lot of musician friends and music has always been something she wanted to do as well.

Hajia 4 Real's new song is a slow tempo party song that sees her singing about how 'bad' she is when it comes to being spicy and hot in whatever she does. 'Badder Than' comes with its official video which features Efia Odo.

Watch the video below and don't forget to share your reviews with us. Did Hajia 4 Real kill it?