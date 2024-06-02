Here are some epic performances at the 2024 TGMA

With lights set, cameras adjusted, and final preparations complete, the stage was ready for an evening of outstanding music and lively performances. Hosted by Chris Attoh and Naa Ashorkor, with the world-renowned DJ Black behind the turntables, the audience and viewers at home were in for a thrilling ride.

Although the event, broadcast for about seven hours, began with delays and sound challenges that affected the red carpet and the opening performance, the enthusiastic crowd and unexpected performances saved the night as the event progressed.

Highlights of the Night

ADVERTISEMENT

King Promise

The night opened with King Promise, who performed a medley of his hits, starting with "CCTV," his 2017 success that earned him one of his early TGMA wins. His performance was grand, featuring numerous dancers dressed in white, holding glowing torches that complemented his songs.

Nacee

Gospel Artist of the Year, Nacee, stole the show with a marching band performing a unique live rendition of "Aseda." He ended his set by paying tribute to his longtime music collaborator, the late Koda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efya

Efya's performance was one of the highlights of the night. She stepped on stage dressed in an all-white bedazzling dress while on a suspended swing.

With barely any noticeable difficulties, her performance earned her accolades like, “Efya is who she says she is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy arguably carried the night with a spectacular set, performing hits such as "Life and Money," "Manodzi," "Ekelebe," "Into the Future," and "Overlord."

Tribute to Amakye Dede

One of the surprises of the night was a tribute to the legendary Highlife musician Amakye Dede, who was honoured with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. Four talented artists—Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, Eno Barony, and Epixode—performed different renditions of Amakye Dede’s songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwabena Kwabena opened with a sweet version of "Kanea Maye Kyere Me."

opened with a sweet version of "Kanea Maye Kyere Me." Akwaboah followed with "Su Fre Wo Nyame," joined by Eno Barony , whose rap elevated the performance.

followed with "Su Fre Wo Nyame," joined by , whose rap elevated the performance. Epixode then performed "Adukuro Mu Nsuo," paving the way for the legendary Amakye Dede himself, who received a standing ovation during his set.

The last set of performances honoured music and musicians from the early 2000s, with some artistes showing up on stage to perform. Tblaze, Mzbel, Okyeame Kwame, and Akatakyie performed classics like "16 Years," "Odo Esisi Me," and "Woso," while Reggie Rockstone, who did not perform as long as his peers, gave a speech reminding people of Ghana’s great music past.