ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are some epic performances at the 2024 TGMA

Dorcas Agambila

After a long wait, the most anticipated music night in Ghanaian history, the 25th edition of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has finally taken place.

Efya nokturnal
Efya nokturnal

The prestigious event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on June 1, 2024.

Recommended articles

With lights set, cameras adjusted, and final preparations complete, the stage was ready for an evening of outstanding music and lively performances. Hosted by Chris Attoh and Naa Ashorkor, with the world-renowned DJ Black behind the turntables, the audience and viewers at home were in for a thrilling ride.

Although the event, broadcast for about seven hours, began with delays and sound challenges that affected the red carpet and the opening performance, the enthusiastic crowd and unexpected performances saved the night as the event progressed.

Highlights of the Night

ADVERTISEMENT

King Promise

The night opened with King Promise, who performed a medley of his hits, starting with "CCTV," his 2017 success that earned him one of his early TGMA wins. His performance was grand, featuring numerous dancers dressed in white, holding glowing torches that complemented his songs.

Nacee

Gospel Artist of the Year, Nacee, stole the show with a marching band performing a unique live rendition of "Aseda." He ended his set by paying tribute to his longtime music collaborator, the late Koda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efya's performance was one of the highlights of the night. She stepped on stage dressed in an all-white bedazzling dress while on a suspended swing.

With barely any noticeable difficulties, her performance earned her accolades like, “Efya is who she says she is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stonebwoy arguably carried the night with a spectacular set, performing hits such as "Life and Money," "Manodzi," "Ekelebe," "Into the Future," and "Overlord."

One of the surprises of the night was a tribute to the legendary Highlife musician Amakye Dede, who was honoured with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. Four talented artists—Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, Eno Barony, and Epixode—performed different renditions of Amakye Dede’s songs.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kwabena Kwabena opened with a sweet version of "Kanea Maye Kyere Me."
  • Akwaboah followed with "Su Fre Wo Nyame," joined by Eno Barony, whose rap elevated the performance.
  • Epixode then performed "Adukuro Mu Nsuo," paving the way for the legendary Amakye Dede himself, who received a standing ovation during his set.

The last set of performances honoured music and musicians from the early 2000s, with some artistes showing up on stage to perform. Tblaze, Mzbel, Okyeame Kwame, and Akatakyie performed classics like "16 Years," "Odo Esisi Me," and "Woso," while Reggie Rockstone, who did not perform as long as his peers, gave a speech reminding people of Ghana’s great music past.

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards was indeed a night to remember, filled with epic performances and unforgettable moments.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TGMA 2024: Stonebwoy, King Promise, Davido, more grab awards; see list of winners

TGMA 2024: Stonebwoy, King Promise, Davido, more grab awards; see list of winners

Blenna

Blenna releases 2-pack single ‘Don’t Cage Me’ and ‘Hot on a Plate’

25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

2024 TGMA: Full list of winners

Stonebwoy

TGMA 24: Stonebwoy takes home 9th Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award