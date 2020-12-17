Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beverly took interest in music at a very early age.

She is an Afro-beat, Afro-pop, rap, and hip-hop artist.

In 2010, she changed her name after she broke up with Nigerian high-life artist, Flavour N'abania.

She started off as a rapper, recording mixtapes in local Houston producer's home studios.

Beverly began her Afro-pop career when she unofficially released her first Afro-pop song "Biko Putanuzo" back in 2012.

She performed her first official single throughout Houston. She continued on, and In 2015, Beverly Oh released "Bulletproof".

In 2015, Beverly released and featured Selebobo titled "Papilo" which opened and created a lane for the singer.

In 2016, Beverly released "Oya Dance" produced by E.Kelly and in the same year, she released another hit song titled "Congratulations" produced and written by Selebobo.

In 2017, Beverly released and co-wrote "Hold Something" produced by Del B, and in 2018, Beverly released "Pull Up" which was produced by Selebobo's younger brother and upcoming artist Insane Chips.

In 2019, Beverly released the hip-hop, Afro-trap song "Flip it" where the singer reminds her fans that she can still rap.

In 2020, Beverly Oh released a Christian Nigerian high-life song titled Chioma that highlights instruments from the Igbo culture. Another song was produced by Selebobo.

Here are the hit songs of Beverly Oh.