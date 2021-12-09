The highlights of the year captured tweets from January to November 15.
Here are the top 10 Ghanaian musician Tweets with the most likes in 2021
Twitter has released its annual end of year top tweets from Ghanaian entertainers and as usual it’s dominated by top acts in the industry.
In a release by the social media company, it said a tweet by rap superstar Sarkodie was the most liked tweet by an entertainer in 2021.
A simple greeting from Sarkodie to the people of Kumerica took the number one spot as the most liked tweet in 2021. His message read, “Good morning Kumerica”.
Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s birthday wishes to her husband and President of Ghana was the second most liked tweet posted back in March.
Here are 10 Tweets from Musicians with the Most Likes in 2021:
1. Good morning Kumerica from Sarkodie.
2. Black Sherif’s Tweet on 1st and 2nd sermon song.
3. Kofi Kinaata’s Tweet about Castro.
7. King Promise’s Tweet showcasing a photo with Omar Sterling.
9. Shattawalegh’s Tweet showing love for Sarkodie’s album.
