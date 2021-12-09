Here are the top 10 Ghanaian musician Tweets with the most likes in 2021

In a release by the social media company, it said a tweet by rap superstar Sarkodie was the most liked tweet by an entertainer in 2021.

A simple greeting from Sarkodie to the people of Kumerica took the number one spot as the most liked tweet in 2021. His message read, “Good morning Kumerica”.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s birthday wishes to her husband and President of Ghana was the second most liked tweet posted back in March.

Here are 10 Tweets from Musicians with the Most Likes in 2021:

2. Black Sherif’s Tweet on 1st and 2nd sermon song.

4. Stonebwoy’s Tweet to support Sarkodie’s on his “No Pressure” Album.

5. KiDiMusic’s Tweet on the VGMAs.

6. This Tweet posted by Joey B expressing his respect for La Meme.

7. King Promise’s Tweet showcasing a photo with Omar Sterling.

8. A Tweet shared by Manifest.

9. Shattawalegh’s Tweet showing love for Sarkodie’s album.