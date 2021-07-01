Here's what inspired Diana Hamilton's award-winning song “Adom”

The song also won her the “Gospel Artiste of the Year” and the coveted “Artiste of the Year”, becoming the first female gospel musician to ever win the topmost award.

Speaking about what inspired the song, she told Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM on Thursday morning that her sister’s last pregnancy inspired her.

She said her sister nearly lost her last child after her water broke 20 weeks into her pregnancy but her trust in God delivered her and the baby.

“I have a little sibling who looks exactly like me,” she started narrating. “She got pregnant and was expecting a female child because she already has two male children. She has experienced several miscarriages so she hides her pregnancy from everyone, including myself.”

“Twenty weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. She was told that her unborn child should be removed because it ‘won’t work.’ She said she will believe in God that it will work. The baby was left in the 'waterless womb' for eight extra weeks. That makes it 28 weeks.”

“When she delivered, the doctor said the baby would be blind, deaf, mute and everything that could possibly go wrong. As I speak, the child is about four years. She's beautiful, smart and has no problems.”

“At her naming ceremony, my sister told me that when she looks into her shell [mirror], she doesn't look like what she is going through. So, I started writing the songs and she gave me a couple of lyrics and the rest is history,” she added.

On winning the “Artiste of the Year”, she said she is happy but it has added more responsibilities to her work as a musician.