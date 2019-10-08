The Suhum-native recently divulged in an interview that his doors are opened to work with any record label or investor who is willing to have his signature – a strategy he is using to bait them.

Dennio has been in the industry for a while now and has been dropping some impressive records but finding an investor to push his career has been his bane.

“I’m aware that lately many investors are scared to work with up and coming musicians due to one or two ungrateful behaviour from some of us,” he said in an interview. “But I want to tell them that there are still good and grateful once still up here looking for people to work with, like myself.”

He is committed to working fervently and rigorously with any investor interested in hardworking musicians like himself.

“I would like to tell the whole world that I’m ready and willing to work with any label that is also ready to work with me.”

OB Dennio is currently out with “Bad Girl” featuring Torgbe No.9 which is making waves in some parts of the country.