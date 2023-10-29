Hit songs are not made but marketed now -Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay emphasized that in the current music landscape, it's the marketing and promotional efforts, along with the financial resources allocated, that determine whether a song becomes a hit. She believes that the traditional approach of relying solely on conventional media marketing and promotion has become less effective.

"The new era of chalking a hit song has become capital intensive unlike the days when conventional media promotional does the job but now times have changed and the music space is choked with different platforms available"

The Survivor crooner said that to achieve a hit song in the digital age, artists need to explore various channels beyond traditional methods, which often require significant capital investment. The music industry is highly competitive, with a large number of new songs being released regularly, making it challenging for a song to stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also pointed out that the music space is now saturated with various platforms, and gaining attention for a song has become more challenging due to the sheer volume of songs available, emphasizing that while marketing and promotion are capital-intensive, they are crucial for a song's success in today's music industry.

"A lot of musicians are in the system now and within a week there are over 200 newly released songs, the space is choked, and gaining attention to the music is shared due to the number of songs on the airwaves. so your money will determine how your song reaches its peak and not forgetting a special grace"