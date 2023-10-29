ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Hit songs are not made but marketed now -Wendy Shay

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Afro Pop, Afrobeat singer, Wendy Shay, has shared her perspective on the factors that contribute to the success of songs in the music industry today, explaining that hit songs are not merely created but heavily dependent on effective marketing and financial investment.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

In a conversation on UTV Showbiz Night, her perspective is that successful songs in the current music landscape are not solely about their quality but also depend on strategic marketing, investment, and leveraging various platforms to gain attention and popularity.

Recommended articles

Wendy Shay emphasized that in the current music landscape, it's the marketing and promotional efforts, along with the financial resources allocated, that determine whether a song becomes a hit. She believes that the traditional approach of relying solely on conventional media marketing and promotion has become less effective.

"The new era of chalking a hit song has become capital intensive unlike the days when conventional media promotional does the job but now times have changed and the music space is choked with different platforms available"

The Survivor crooner said that to achieve a hit song in the digital age, artists need to explore various channels beyond traditional methods, which often require significant capital investment. The music industry is highly competitive, with a large number of new songs being released regularly, making it challenging for a song to stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also pointed out that the music space is now saturated with various platforms, and gaining attention for a song has become more challenging due to the sheer volume of songs available, emphasizing that while marketing and promotion are capital-intensive, they are crucial for a song's success in today's music industry.

"A lot of musicians are in the system now and within a week there are over 200 newly released songs, the space is choked, and gaining attention to the music is shared due to the number of songs on the airwaves. so your money will determine how your song reaches its peak and not forgetting a special grace"

"Every available music platform now is capital intensive, even the new digital spaces like Tiktok, Playlisting, et al and even those who push the song however gaining back your investment is likely possible depending on your intensive marketing"

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mr Eazi [Daniel Obasi]

Mr Eazi is 'The Evil Genius' on new album featuring Joeboy, Tekno, Angelique Kidjo

Davido X Rema

Davido, Rema top winners at 2023 Trace Awards

Mr Eazi takes us to church on latest with Soweto gospel choir

Mr Eazi takes us to church on latest song with Soweto gospel choir

Anabel Rose

Anabel Rose releasse eclectic second single - Do Not Disturb