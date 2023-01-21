I almost missed Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ remake offer – Sarkodie

According to the Baby hitmaker on the popular +44 Podcast, he revealed that he felt he was unworthy to have his vocals on the same track as the legendary Reggae icon’s.

“When I had the email, I almost passed it on, and not just out of respect, I felt that I was not worthy to lay my vocals next to the legend. I was really hard on myself,” he said

Adding that while he was thinking of letting the project go, “my manager was like this is a big opportunity. But, the artiste side of me was thinking more about the art and not the opportunity.”

He explained that when he was given the original track Bob Marley recorded while in the studio, he started to think and envision what he could do.

“When I was listening to it (Bob Marley’s vocals) it was a very spiritual moment,”

Sarkodie said he wrote four verses for the Stir It Up remake in hopes to choose the right one that deserves to be on the same song as Bob Marley.

“I tried it but the new generation is hard to keep it too censored, you want to say the stuff you feel"