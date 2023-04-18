Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui have in the past given their fans a banger, which took over the internet.

Speaking about their popularity as a couple, Medikal shared in an interview with Pulse Ghana that their fans love them, and they pay attention to whatever concerns them.

Medikal and Fella have been in the news for a while now after Medikal and his ex-lover Sister Derby broke the internet when they dropped a new music video, Cold and Trophies.

The song came as a surprise to many because the duo broke up on a bad note before Medikal got married to actress Fella Makafui in 2020.

The song brewed rumors that he has divorced Fella Makafui, hence the audacity to feature Sister Derby.

However, the rapper said his wife, Fella Makafui, gave him the green light.

He explained that, unlike the fans, who easily fall prey to clickbaits, Fella Makafui has been aware since day one.

“My wife was cool, and I told her I want to do that. She was like this guy. She knows I am stubborn and I do the right thing. It’s normal with women, but she knows the type of person I am, and I am just doing business,” he explained.

According to Medikal, collaborating with Sister Derby gave him the numbers.

The rapper also concluded by sending a sweet message to the love of his life Fella Makafui.

"Hello Fella, I know say you fool, but I want you to know that I fool pass you and I love you" he said.

