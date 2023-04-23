I charge to perform at shows, artistry is expensive - Obaapa Christy

"When I began singing and granting interviews, I was asked if I charge before performing at shows...Yes, I charge, they ask, as a Christian why do you charge? makeup is expensive, costume to appear good is equally expensive and I also have to eat. Even the bible says he who works for the lord eats from their gains"

She appealed to people, to be honest with themselves and do what pleases their soul and what is right by the lord.

The Glory hitmaker further shared her view on Christians who listen to secular music, she referred to them as "Songs of wisdom and Inspiration"

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is very okay to listen to Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi's song, they preach about love", she said